Silver Surfer Will Reportedly Make His MCU Debut In [SPOILERS]

MCU beware: Galactus is coming! The arrival of one of the most powerful forces in Marvel Comics is a long time away yet, but trust me, he’s on his way. Marvel Studios spent a decade building up to Thanos and the events of Infinity War and Endgame, and you can bet they’re eager to replicate that success with Galactus. You can also guarantee that after the Fox merger, where they gained control of the Fantastic Four IP, Kevin Feige and co. are busy working on a longterm plan for the introduction of Galactus and his herald, the Silver Surfer. And now we have an idea of when the ball might start rolling.

According to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who said Ahsoka Tano will cameo in The Mandalorian season 2 and a She-Hulk show is in development for Disney Plus, both of which were correct – Silver Surfer will make his first MCU appearance in Nova. We heard back in October that Marvel Studios were actively developing the project, which will see the Richard Rider version of the hero being given the power of the Nova Force and if we’re exploring the more obscure corners of outer space in it, which it seems we will be, then it certainly makes sense to introduce the character there.

For those unfamiliar with the Silver Surfer, he’s a Jack Kirby creation from the mid-60s. Originally known as Norrin Radd, he manages to save his home planet from Galactus’ belly by promising to act as his herald. The planet devourer gives him a tiny part of his vast powers, enabling him to travel the universe at light speed scouting suitable planets for his master to consume. Despite this though, deep down he has a noble spirit and is a much-loved character in the Marvel Universe.

We last saw him on screen in 2007’s Fantastic Four: The Rise of the Silver Surfer, where he was played by Doug Jones and voiced by Laurence Fishburne. While the movie was pretty terrible and their version of Galactus embarrassing, the Silver Surfer was actually quite accurate. But given Marvel Studios’ track record, you’d expect them to knock this out of the park.

After all, if Galactus is going to be next Thanos, the Silver Surfer will rapidly become one of the most important characters in the MCU.