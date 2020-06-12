Simon Pegg Shares Hilarious Story About Meeting Star Wars Legend Carrie Fisher

Back in December 2016, cinema lost one of its biggest ever icons in Carrie Fisher. Thankfully, Lucasfilm managed to give her a presence in the next two Star Wars movies – The Last Jedi was recorded prior to her death and The Rise of Skywalker utilized old deleted footage – which managed to give Leia Organa some kind of farewell. Beyond the legendary princess, though, fans also miss Fisher’s famous wit and wicked sense of humor.

This story shared by Simon Pegg cheers us up, though, as it tells the hilarious tale of the actor’s first meeting with Fisher. Pegg starred in The Force Awakens as Unkar Plutt and though they didn’t share any scenes together, the British star got the opportunity to spend a day in the actress’ company, which was a dream come true for him.

“I had such a huge crush on Carrie Fisher when I was a kid. She was like my first sort of stirrings of romantic love. And I got to spend a little time with her,” Pegg said. He then stated that he hit it off with Fisher immediately on the set.”

They immediately hit it off and took a stroll around the set, with Pegg recounting the following:

“We had a lovely day when we wandered around the set of the Resistance base together arm in arm. And we were just sort of chatting and I turned around and we were looking at each other. And I was looking into her eyes and it was the same eyes.”

But this glimpse into Fisher’s eyes caused it all to come tumbling out…

“Obviously it sounds really obvious to say it, but I was looking into those eyes that sort of captivated me as a kid. And I said ‘You know, I’ve always loved you.’ And she grabbed my hand and looked at my wedding ring and said, ‘Fuck you!’” Pegg said before adding, “It was the best day of my life.”

I think there are a lot of folks around the world who would love to have been in Pegg’s place in that moment and have been able to tell Fisher how much she means to them – and to have her yell “F–k you” in their face. What a lucky guy.

As said above, The Rise of Skywalker was Fisher’s last posthumous project, Star Wars or otherwise. Mostly, unused material from TFA was reworked and inserted into the movie to complete Leia’s arc. A flashback to Leia’s younger days, revealing she was briefly trained as a Jedi by Luke, also saw Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourd stand in for her late mother’s role, which she’s admitted was a very emotional experience for her.