Simu Liu, star of Marvel’s recently released Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, has the perfect response to haters who assumed his film would flop.

The 32-year-old Canadian actor, stuntman, and writer took to Instagram to troll the numerous detractors who claimed Shang-Chi would be dead on arrival. Using a slew of negative YouTube uploads claiming the film was a “big flop” or that the film fell “apart before release” as his backdrop, Liu shared a simple, victorious sentiment. He simply added a large “LOL” over top a screenshot of many of these negative YouTube uploads, flawlessly trolling the naysayers without saying a word.

Liu also took his well-earned gloating to Twitter, where he posted what appears to be a stock photo “laughing at the people who thought we’d flop.” The tweet became an instant meme, as people celebrated Liu’s thoroughly deserved victory lap.

Me laughing at the people who thought we’d flop pic.twitter.com/7UoLqRXlCJ — Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@SimuLiu) September 6, 2021

In truth, Shang-Chi had a lot going against it, which makes the film’s box-office success all the more impressive. The film was released exclusively to theaters in the midst of the raging Delta COVID variant, which surely served to dissuade some fans from enjoying its theatrical run. Other Marvel releases, including Black Widow and Jungle Cruise, paired their theatrical releases with a release on Disney Plus in hopes of ensuring a successful run.

Shang-Chi also received a particularly bare marketing campaign, likely due to uncertainty surrounding its theatrical release in the midst of the ongoing pandemic. Many people viewed this lackluster marketing effort as evidence of racism, accusing Disney of sweeping the film under the rug due to its non-white cast. Liu, who was extremely active online in the lead-up to the film’s release, is being given credit for largely carrying any marketing efforts put into the movie.

To top it off, this is Marvel’s first film starring an Asian protagonist, and Shang-Chi reportedly had a bare-bones budget (by Marvel standards, at least) according to Screen Rant.

With so much stacked against it, Shang-Chi’s success is truly remarkable. The film grossed $90 million over Labor Day weekend, breaking records for film releases during the pandemic. It is already a critical darling, and fans are utterly delighted to see a film helmed by a predominantly Asian cast blow away expectations. Clearly, Liu is in agreement, if his online presence is any indication.