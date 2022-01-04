Simu Liu shares BTS image from his new movie with Mark Wahlberg

Thanks entirely to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Simu Liu has rocketed from relative obscurity outside of the Kim’s Convenience fanbase to being an international superstar.

Of course, that comes with the territory when you play the title role in a brand new blockbuster from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, one that scored some of the best reviews for any of the franchise’s origin stories, and went down as one of the pandemic’s biggest box office hits.

The first project Liu boarded after being confirmed as the MCU’s newest Avenger was Arthur the King, an adventure co-starring Mark Wahlberg and a plucky canine. The actor took to Instagram to share the first behind the scenes image from the film, which you can check out below.

Simon Cellan Jones directs the adaptation of book Arthur: The Dog Who Crossed the Jungle to Find a Home, which tells the story of a wounded stray found by a Swedish adventure team during a 400-mile race through the jungles of South America, who then followed them across some of the most dangerous terrain on Earth and all the way back home.

It sounds like a distracting and heartwarming tale, while the photos confirm more shirtlessness from Liu for good measure.