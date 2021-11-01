Simu Liu Shares His Thoughts On Seeing Shang-Chi Costumes For Halloween

It’s no surprise that likely countless trick-or-treaters decided to go out and get candy as their favorite Marvel superheroes this year during Halloween. It seems that quite a few must have gone out as Shang-Chi as the actor behind the character himself took notice.

Simu Liu took the time to Tweet about his thoughts on Twitter, obviously humbled by how huge of a role model he’s become for many Asian children across the world.

Seeing all the little Asian kids dressed up as Shang-Chi is so precious. We should probably make more of these movies… — Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@SimuLiu) October 31, 2021

With just how successful Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was in theaters, there are basically no doubts that the series would continue. That, or at a bare minimum, Shang-Chi would return in another movie. However, the sentiment rang out strong as Liu got over 95.2k likes on his post.

He also commented on if non-Asian kids could or should dress up as Shang-Chi if they like the hero.

YES! ABSOLUTELY YES! — Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@SimuLiu) November 1, 2021

So there you have it folks, Simu Liu wants to see more kids dressed as Shang-Chi! We can only hope his wish comes true and we get news on a new Shang-Chi related sequel soon.