Simu Liu shares major revelation about ‘Shang-Chi’

While Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is still enjoying its run on Disney Plus, following a highly successful release, it was Simu Liu who brought a major personal revelation to fans.

Simu Liu’s active presence on Twitter is something to behold, and he’s let rip something about his experience with the film and its release: Shang-Chi himself never saw in the movie in an IMAX. In a tweet to his 815,000 followers, he admitted his disappointment that he was never able to see the movie in the ultimate experience.

Kind of bummed I never got to see Shang-Chi in IMAX. The irony is palpable. — Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@SimuLiu) December 15, 2021

While this may not seem particularly shocking, it does remind us that movie stars tend not to just watch their own movies umpteen times across every conceivable platform or way. Simu Liu followed up on his tweet after some interaction with his followers, who pointed out that the star had appeared at an IMAX to surprise fans earlier in the film’s cinematic release.

Yes this was a stupid decision — Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@SimuLiu) December 15, 2021

Simu Liu received immensely positive reviews for his performance in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, as did the film itself. Particular praise went to that bus action scene, which is absolutely one of the best action sequences in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to date.

Shang-Chi‘s box office was also noteworthy, making $432 million in the United States, and was a major release in cinemas following the pandemic. The film was released on Disney Plus in November as part of Disney Plus Day, and according to Samba TV was watched by 1.7 million U.S. households in its first weekend available for streaming.