Between Hulu’s Happiest Season released last year and Billy Eichner’s upcoming Bros (which just wrapped filming), gay romantic comedies are quickly becoming all the rage in Hollywood. Case in point, Netflix just released the trailer for its own holiday-themed gay rom-com, Single All The Way, on Tuesday, and the Hallmark-inspired fare deals with the main character coming home to visit family for the holidays.

The film centers on Peter (Michael Urie) who convinces his best friend Nick (Philemon Chambers) to join him for the holidays in a plea to “avoid his family’s judgment about his perpetual single status,” according to the official synopsis. Even though we as a society have largely moved past stigmatizing the LGBTQ+ community, being un-partnered during the holidays still evidently makes you persona non grata.

At any rate, when his mother Carole (yes, as in “Christmas Carole”), played by Kathy Najimy (Hocus Pocus, King of the Hill), sets Peter up on a blind date with her handsome trainer James (Luke Macfarlane), “the plan goes awry.” You needn’t be familiar with the genre to grasp that by the end of the thing, Peter and Nick will very clearly be the ones who end up together.

In addition to Najimy, rounding out the supporting cast are a few cherry-picked queer icons, including Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus, A Mighty Wind) and Barry Bostwick (Rocky Horror Picture Show). “The gays just know how to do stuff,” deadpans Coolidge over cheery holiday music. “And for some reason, they’re always obsessed with me.” Indeed.

Single All The Way premieres on Netflix on Dec. 2.