Sinister Six Spinoff Movie Reportedly Part Of Sony’s Spider-Man And Venom Crossover Plans

With Venom: Let There Be Carnage on the verge of releasing next week, some fans may wonder just what is in store for the Sony movie franchise and how it will interact with the Spider-Man and Marvel film franchises. Well, if teases from the film’s director, Andy Serkis, saying “those worlds are gonna collide” weren’t enough, there is now a report from an insider that Sony’s plans may also include fleshing out a Sinister Six movie, according to ComicBook.

The bit of info comes to us from Deadline’s Anthony D’Alessandro on his Hero Nation Podcast.

“Sony’s always kept, outside of the new Spider-Man stuff they’re doing with Disney/MCU, Sony’s always kept their Marvel stuff separate,” D’Alessandro said. “With this Venom (the upcoming Let There Be Carnage) they’re actually going to connect to the Spider-Man universe they’re setting up with Disney/MCU. I know one of their long-term goals is to make Sinister Six, and that’s kind of the project we’re all waiting for, their version of the bad guys from the Spider-Man (universe).”

Though the supposed, planned Sinister Six film hasn’t been confirmed straight from the horse’s mouth, from Sony, many Marvel fans have speculated that the writing may already be on the wall with Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s cross over of villains past and present, such as the appearance of Doc Ock in the trailer and the tease to one of Green Goblin’s bombs.

With the tease to an eventual Venom-Spider-Man crossover being alluded to by both Serkis and Venom star Tom Hardy in recent weeks, as well as Morbius standing by and Kraven The Hunter movie in development, it’s easy to see how many may think a Sinister Six film has been Sony’s plan all along.

Back when Andrew Garfield donned the red-and-blue costume Sony was reportedly trying to get a Sinister Six project off the ground at that time, even going so far as to hiring Marvel’s Daredevil creator Drew Goddard to write and direct it.

Sanford Panitch, President of Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group, previously spoke with Variety about setting up such a movie and the difficulties of having to “work in the dark” on them.

“They’re not ready until they’re ready. Kraven is a great example because we just didn’t rush it. We could have made that three-plus years ago. It’s just now the script’s awesome, J.C. was the right choice, and we found the movie star because it was just kismet, and watching this other movie [Bullet Train] and realizing that [Taylor-Johnson] could be the perfect casting,” Panitch said.

When asked about a Sinister Six movie, Panitch replied: “It would be very cool, wouldn’t it?”

You can revel in all the carnage when Venom: Let There Be Carnage debuts on October 1.