Six New Horror Movies Release This Week — Plus A Netflix Series

While it’s certainly the season to be jolly, it’s still a good time to indulge in the frights and delights of the horror genre. While some people love horror excusively during spooky season, others love it all year round.

Horror is a genre that lets you disconnect from the world around you, and some even find scary movies and series relaxing. No matter what your tie to all things horror is — you’re in luck this week.

As Bloody Disgusting shared, six new films and a series are coming to a platform or theater near you this week! So sit back, grab your hot cocoa in a spooky Christmas mug, and enjoy.

Ankle Biters

Ankle Biters is part cautionary tale, part horror film all mixed into one. The film sees Sean as he falls for a widowed mother of four who falls for him right back. It seems like things are going right for the pair until Laura’s children find them in an awkward predicament and think Sean is out to hurt their mom. What happens next won’t be a fun ride for anyone involved. Ankle Biters is on VOD today.

The premise for the film is as follows:

“Sean, a pro hockey enforcer, has fallen in love with Laura, a widowed mother of four young daughters. When Laura’s children mistake an act of lovemaking as an attack, they plot to protect their mother at all costs and with horrific results.”

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is the film we’ve all been waiting for. As major fans of Ghostbusters and the cultural phenomenon that followed, this movie will pay homage to the cast and storyline of the original film while incorporating new players and a great new storyline. Ghostbusters: Afterlife hits theaters on Nov. 19.

The synopsis for Ghostbusters: Afterlife is as follows:

“When a single mother and her two children move to a new town, they soon discover they have a connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind.“

Last Night in Soho (On Demand)

Last Night In Soho has been in theaters but will now be on-demand starting on Friday, November 19th. The film follows a young woman who can enter into the 1960s. While there, she uncovers a murder and the wild ride that happens surrounding it. Fans are enjoying the film so far, as did our reviewer, so you’ll definitely want to add it to your watch list this weekend.

The premise for the film is as follows:

“An aspiring fashion designer is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s, where she encounters a dazzling wannabe singer. However, the glamour is not all it appears to be, and the dreams of the past start to crack and splinter into something far darker.”

A House on the Bayou

Bonding time will be at the bottom of their to-do list when a family finds a remote home to reconnect in. The trailer opens with the daughter of a couple that just can’t seem to get along, telling her story to a young man she meets at a store. The eerie feeling is evident from moment one, and it only grows scarier as viewers find out what the family has gotten into.

The synopsis for A House on the Bayou is as follows:

“In an effort to reconnect and mend their relationship, Jessica and John Chambers seek an idyllic getaway with their daughter Anna to a remote mansion in rural Louisiana. When suspiciously friendly neighbors show up for dinner uninvited, the weekend takes a sinister turn as the fragile family bond is tested and dark secrets come to light.”

The Feast

Select theaters and VOD will host The Feast on Nov. 19, and it’s a dinner party unlike any other. When a young woman prepares a meal for guests, they’re unaware that it isn’t like the previous events they’ve been treated to before.

The premise for The Feast is as follows:

“The Feast follows a young woman serving privileged guests at a dinner party in a remote house in rural Wales. The assembled guests do not realize they are about to eat their last supper.

Hide and Seek

Hide And Seek sees a man desperate to find his missing brother. Only, as he’s taken on a wild journey to bring him home — the unraveling begins. It’s not just the missing brother at the heart of this movie; it’s the terrifying world the family is subjected to after that. Hide and Seek hits VOD on Nov. 19.

The synopsis for the movie is as follows:

“When a wealthy businessman follows a lead to find his missing brother, he dives headlong into a twisted underworld of squatters and vagrants that threatens to tear apart his family as he struggles to maintain his sanity.”

Hellbound

As Bloody Disgusting reports, Hellbound is based upon a Korean webtoon called Hell. The series will see terrifying beings coming to Earth to send inhabitants to Hell while raising a new religious group. Hellbound hits Netflix on Nov. 19.

The premise for the upcoming Netflix series is as follows:

“Unearthly beings deliver bloody condemnations, sending individuals to hell and giving rise to a religious group founded on the idea of divine justice.”

Do you plan to stream any of the new horror films or the Netflix series this week? Do you already have your tickets to see Ghostbusters: Afterlife in theaters? Let’s talk about it.