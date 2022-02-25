If you’re getting tired of scrolling through the same social media apps or getting frustrated at the daily wordle puzzle, you’re not alone. You’re also not out of luck! A new social media platform is gaining traction, and the prospect looks exciting. The idea behind the platform, Quibble, is simple — it’s a quick back and forth conversation, as the name implies.

Skeet Ulrich and Josh Brolin are fans of the app, and they invited fans to join them with a preview of what Quibble is all about. In a series of 30-second videos, you can challenge friends and followers to a video debate. Take a look at their funny interaction below.

It’s worth wondering if either Ulrich or Brolin have a financial stake in the app or were compensated for becoming early adopters, but there’s no clear reporting to suggest that’s the case at the time.

The Quibble conversation starter asks a question or poses a challenge with an opening question. The recipient can give them a response, and the original challenger gets a short window of time to get the final word in at the end. Of course, you can use this for friendly purposes or serious debates.

Quibble’s developers describe the social media platform as follows:

“Quibble is a social media platform where users can challenge each other to 30-second video debates and then invite their friends to vote on who is right. One user challenges another to Quibble with a 10-second video with their opening argument. The challenged user can watch the challenge, then records a 15 second in response. Finally, the first user gets 5 seconds to drop the final words, and then, let the votes begin! Both users may invite their friends and followers choose the victor of the argument, and may the best Quibbler win!”

Quibble is an exciting way to connect with your friends, and as you’ve just seen — you never know just who you’ll run into on the app!