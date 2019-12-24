Slipknot’s Corey Taylor Has Written A Horror Movie, Now Seeking Investors

Hey, your shoelaces are untied. Here, let me help you…and, there ya go. They’ll never become untied again. Why? Because I tied ’em with a Slipknot! Oh, wait, sorry, my sources are telling me you can’t actually tie shoes with a slipknot, but they’re also not helping me come up with anything clever, so what am I supposed to do?

In any case, Corey Taylor, lead singer of the masked creepy metal band, does more than just rock out looking like Michael Myers’ cousin. In fact, he’s finished up a horror movie script and is now actively looking to make the project a reality.

Speaking to both Kerrang! and Rolling Stone, Taylor’s been ecstatic about 2020, which seems like it’s going to be quite the fruitful year for the multihypenate. He’s leading Slipknot still and Stone Sour, two Grammy-winning bands, working on what’s going to be his fifth book (wow!) and, finally, finding financing for his now-finished horror script.

To Kerrang, Taylor said:

“I wrote a script for a horror movie that I’m really stoked about, and I just broke the skin on book five, so I’m working on that as well. I’ve got a lot of things going on, but I’m also making sure there’s plenty of time for my family, my marriage and home. God knows, you never know how much time you’re gonna get there.”

Then, to Rolling Stone, he added:

“I’m actually working on a movie right now. I finished a script and I’m aggressively looking for investors and producers. I’ve got all this stuff that I still want to get out of my system.”

Corey sounds like a bit of a creative force, doesn’t he? Admittedly, I was never, like, super into Slipknot, and Stone Sour is almost entirely foreign to me. I can always admire a creative spirit, though, no matter the medium. It’s not like Corey Taylor is going to be the first musician to dip his toes into the behind-the-camera pool, either. Rob Zombie famously made some terrible Halloween films, Fred Durst (of Limp Bizkit fame) made The Fanatic this year with John Travolta and even the Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA made the fun but underwhelming The Man with the Iron Fists. So sure, hits and misses, but a new vision is always welcomed.

I also feel like a horror film fits the Slipknot “brand” better than a kung-fu flick or a drama. While Stone Sour is more of an accessible, straight-forward kind of rock band, perhaps Taylor’s blend of spooks and feels may lend themselves to a scary movie with actual substance? If not, then his slasher, if they do exist, will at least have a really killer mask.