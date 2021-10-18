Slytherin Is Trending Because Of Timothée Chalamet

Timothée Chalamet is one of those actors that can sneeze in public and get international attention. Case in point: the Dune actor did a Q and A session on @TwitterMovies wearing a green sweater.

Not just any sweater though, it was a Slytherin sweater. That’s right. That Slytherin, from Harry Potter. It’s a green zip-up with white stripes along the arms and just by wearing it, he got Slytherin trending.

paul and chani aka @RealChalamet and @Zendaya heard you had some questions about #DuneMovie.



let the answers flow. — Twitter Movies (@TwitterMovies) October 18, 2021

The responses to the outfit were quick and legion.

Who knew Chalamet was house Slytherin?

Here’s some fun photoshop.

timotheè chalamet in slytherin robes hits different and u can't tell me wrong pic.twitter.com/MYmy9QZkTR — ً (@iheartwttwog) December 17, 2020

Some inside information.

timothee chalamet in a slytherin sweater u cant tell me he doesn’t know about the regulus allegations — ً (@Iianettes) September 7, 2021

Here’s some “fun” word association? I’m not sure what’s happening honestly but there’s a lot of this.

Here’s a controversial take.

Timothee Chalamet is just Slytherin Tom Holland — spoopy detective skills 🎃🦇 (@Panicilina) January 2, 2020

This one’s not a bad idea actually.

TIMOTHEE CHALAMET IN A SLYTHERIN SWEATER ?!?!?! I always thought of him as the perfect actor for playing my favorite character, Regulus Black 💚 pic.twitter.com/uVV6JTup1W — thepirategirl7 (@thepirategirl7) September 9, 2021

The accomplishment would maybe not be as impressive if Chalamet was alone but his sweater somehow managed to even overshadow Zendaya, one of the most beautiful people on the planet.

The pair were doing press for the highly anticipated upcoming sci-fi epic. Chalamet plays Paul Atreides, heir to the house Atreides, a royal family that travels to the desert planet Arrakis to mine spice, one of the most coveted substances in the Dune universe.

During the interview, the pair were asked upcoming questions about the movie, like “what will surprise us most about Dune.”

“I would say even if you’re not into sci-fi or aren’t familiar with the books Denis (Villeneuve) has an incredible ability to still make it feel grounded and always come back to the human story,” Zendaya said. “Everyone can find a little bit that they resonate with.”

Chalamet agreed.

“There are themes to this book to this movie that I think will be surprising and relatable to people,” Chalamet said. “But what I hope audiences take out of it the most, which is what I got out of Christopher Nolan’s movies … that movies of this size of this scale of this ambition can be readily consumed in an unpretentious way but also retain all of the artful elements that all of Denis movies have had.”

You can see Zendaya and Chalamet in Dune when it releases on Oct. 22. He unfortunately won’t be wearing a Slytherin sweater though.