‘Smile’ star reacts to the smash hit horror becoming one of the year’s biggest sensations

The Paramount Plus hit horror Smile evoked an immediate reaction from audiences all over the world following its incredibly bizarre marketing strategy. In an unexpected turn of events, despite its marketing efforts, some of the movie stars were a bit skeptical regarding the feature film’s success, doubting its blockbuster material from the get-go.

During an interview via MovieWeb, star Kyle Gallner, who plays detective Joel in the film, admitted he was pleasantly surprised by the enormous success of the thriller. Gallner admitted his incredulity derived from the demanding climate of cinema and the ongoing hit-or-misses in the medium, which increases the skepticism surrounding box office success.

“I think with the climate of film these days, it’s so hard to predict anything. You just never know what’s going to hit and take off. And for a film that was only supposed to be on Paramount+, and never even go to the movies, it’s definitely surprising for everybody.”

When questioned about the reasoning behind the accomplishments the film has gathered, Gallner said he believed “There’s something for everybody,” he added, “There’s enough in there for sort of the casual horror fan. Then for more hardcore fans, especially in a theater, they’re able to have that collective experience and really enjoy the film.”

The actor also praised the genius marketing behind the picture, adding that it may have been one of the many reasons why everyone appeared to be inquisitive about Smile, leading audiences to watch the film hoping to clear their curiosity.

“I also think the marketing campaign for the film was so smart. It really pulled a lot of people in, and word of mouth took over. It snowballed into this monster.”

Smile was released in September, amounting to over $200 million worldwide. Just six weeks after release, it had already garnered over $99 million at the domestic box office. The movie stars Jessie T. Usher, Caitlin Stasey, Kyle Gallner, and Robin Weigert, and it was written and directed by Parker Finn.

The horror hit can be found and streamed on Paramount Plus, or if you’re an avid fan of the film already, physical media of Smile is releasing on Dec. 13, on 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD.