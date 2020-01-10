Will Smith Admits He Fumbled The Men In Black Sequels

Will Smith has had an excellent career thus far, but it hasn’t been without several big mistakes. One of the biggest errors of his time in Hollywood though (aside from passing on doing The Matrix) might very well be the follow-ups to his highly successful film Men in Black.

During a recent interview with Jimmy Fallon, the actor even admitted that he might’ve dropped the ball when it comes to this franchise. In his own words:

“I had fumbled a few of my last sequels, you know? I wasn’t happy with the Men in Black sequel.”

It isn’t clear whether he’s referring to Men in Black II or Men in Black 3, but honestly, he could be talking about both of them. It’s not like either movie was anything near the first, both in terms of box office success and overall quality. It’s a shame that the near-perfect 1997 flick has been sullied by the rest of the largely unimpressive series, but it’s not like this is rare in Hollywood. Studios often take a great idea and try to squeeze as much money as they can out of it until it’s run into the ground.

At the very least, Smith should be happy that he wasn’t a part of the most recent attempt to resurrect the franchise. Men in Black: International is widely considered to be the worst entry in the series and ended up disappointing at the box office. Clearly, not every fantastic movie needs a sequel. It might’ve taken this particular franchise three of them to find that out, but better late than never, right?

Tell us, though, do you agree with Will Smith that he fumbled the Men in Black sequels, or are you one of those people who actually enjoyed the follow-ups? Sound off in the comments section and let us know.