Will Smith Reportedly Being Eyed To Star In Fantastic Four Reboot

Despite being the first family of Marvel Comics, the Fantastic Four haven’t exactly had much success when it comes to cinematic adaptations. After Disney’s acquisition of Fox, however, and all the many Marvel characters the studio held the rights to, Kevin Feige and the creative team are about to change that with yet another reboot now in the works.

Details on what exactly they’ve got planned are still up in the air, of course, but as the key figures of the MCU get ready for a company retreat where Phase 5 and beyond will be discussed and mapped out, we’re hearing that one of the big topics that’ll be addressed is the Four and how to bring them into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Not to mention who should play them when they finally debut.

Already, we’ve heard a few interesting names, with Jonah Hill and Seth Rogen said to be on the wishlist for The Thing. Furthermore, we’ve also been told that Marvel may cast a person of color for Mr. Fantastic and if they indeed end up going in that direction, we’ve been informed that Will Smith is one actor that they’re interested in.

Now, we want to stress that this isn’t set in stone just yet and the idea of making Mr. Fantastic a person of color is just that, an idea. In fact, we’ve already heard that Marvel’s interested in John Krasinski for the role, too. Clearly, then, this can still go either way and the studio hasn’t decided what they’re ultimately going to do yet.

That being said, Will Smith is obviously a hugely exciting choice, with the actor coming off his biggest movie yet in Aladdin. Even after all these years, he’s proven that he’s still a massive box office draw and as one of the most charismatic and enjoyable talents around, he’d no doubt lend a huge boost to the Fantastic Four reboot. Not that it needs one, mind you, but still, having someone of Smith’s caliber on board would only be a good thing.

Tell us, though, who would you like to see star in Marvel’s Fantastic Four movie? As always, sound off down below with your thoughts.