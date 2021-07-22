Snake Eyes Early Reactions Are Incredibly Divided

G.I. Joe reboot Snake Eyes is coming to theaters tomorrow, looking to mark third time lucky for Paramount as they continually attempt to turn the franchise into a money-spinning property that launches a slew of sequels. It hasn’t happened yet, and the jury is very much out as to whether or not Robert Schwentke’s martial arts blockbuster is the film to do it.

Henry Golding has charisma for days and is firmly a star in the ascendancy, and the footage we’ve seen has promised a seamless transition into action hero territory, but the previous pair of G.I. Joe efforts boasted plenty of onscreen talent, but were let down massively by their weak scripts, flimsy plotting and uninspired action sequences.

There’s always cause for concern when such a high profile title remains shrouded in secrecy so close to release, and now that the first reactions to Snake Eyes havhttps://screenrant.com/snake-eyes-gi-joe-early-reactions-reviews/e been rolling in, we understand why.

There’s got to be a worry on the studio’s part that they can’t seem to get much more praise than having the film called better than you thought it would be, 24 hours out from the premiere. As you can see below, some are calling it a disaster, while others simply say it’s not very good at all.

#Snakeyes IS AN UNMITIGATED DISASTER! A total & utter disregard for the character's history, legacy & canon. As a true fan & collector of the IP for 40 years, this movie broke my heart. What made Snake Eyes cool & mysterious is NOT in this film! Another Paramount dumpster fire. — Umberto Gonzalez (@elmayimbe) July 22, 2021

No debate @henrygolding is a movie star. Super impressed with his performance in #SnakeEyes and while the movie isn't perfect, really enjoyed the stuff between him and Andrew Koji (Storm Shadow). Curious what fans of G.I. Joe will think. pic.twitter.com/y6aEz9b8CJ — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) July 22, 2021

Henry Golding is pretty great in SNAKE EYES but unfortunately all of the fight scenes look like this pic.twitter.com/tR7c5dqcTL — Vinnie Mancuso (@VinnieMancuso1) July 22, 2021

SNAKE EYES: G.I. JOE ORIGINS has non-stop action consisting of sword fights, motorcycle chases & giant snakes but all of it’s dull & unmemorable. With hasty storytelling & an unlikable protagonist, this latest attempt to revitalize the G.I. Joe series rolls the dice & fails again pic.twitter.com/xOwxorIZCV — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) July 22, 2021

#SnakeEyes is good. But man, having seen nearly all these actors do numerous action sequences in one take, the amount fo editing and shaky cam detracted from the ability I know they have. That said, it's damn we'll worth the watch and please give Henry Golding all the franchises. pic.twitter.com/BFjJpgfyXD — Kate Sánchez⁷ 💛 (@OhMyMithrandir) July 22, 2021

#SnakeEyes is POINT BREAK but with ninja clans which makes it sorta gay and as far as a narrative goes, it kinda worked for me. Henry Golding is very good as the titular lead. That being said, omg this has the worst action direction I’ve seen in a studio blockbuster this year. pic.twitter.com/hUM8QnOKaH — Rendy Jones (@Rendy_Jones) July 22, 2021

#SnakeEyes was in some ways better than I anticipated but failed to live up to its promise. Henry Golding is solid & Andrew Koji steals it, but overuse of shaky cam & muddled editing sadly ruins fight sequences that should absolutely pop. Still, it's a very entertaining time. — Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) July 22, 2021

I had a good time with #SnakeEyes I enjoyed the complexed characters, & its storyline kept me intrigued throughout. My only criticism is some shaky camera shots that slightly disservice the action sequences. Other than that, count me in on a sequel #FilmTwitter 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/DJHR7QoRap — Rosa #LatinxLens (@rosasreviews) July 22, 2021

#SnakeEyes is *very* rough around the edges, feeling kind of dated, but Henry Golding is a champ and the building blocks for a new series are there. Wouldn't be opposed to more if Paramount gets their stuff together pic.twitter.com/0eaj9YBz9d — Andrew J. Salazar (@AndrewJ626) July 22, 2021

#SnakeEyes isn’t bad but isn’t great.



It had the right pieces to be better but doesn’t utilize them all very well. It’s okay.



Henry Golding has some good action moments. Andrew Koji is excellent Storm Shadow, more please! Ursula Corbero & Samara Weaving are really underused. pic.twitter.com/9BceMQAwOF — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) July 22, 2021

#SnakeEyes is a very personal and action-packed adventure. Henry Golding & Andrew Koji give solid performances, and I was rooting for Storm Shadow throughout. The shaky cam action and quick cuts do a disservice to the action scenes and there are changes to Snake Eyes' backstory. pic.twitter.com/TTJu3Bkk5x — John Nguyen (@JohnSpartan300) July 22, 2021

#SnakeEyes – better than expected. Looks gorgeous, w/ some plot/visual surprises. Tries to be stand-alone ninja melodrama w/ #GIJoe elements. But Golding is a bit bland (Koji steals the show) and the action, while gloriously staged, is edited to death. RISE > SNAKE >RETALIATION pic.twitter.com/E1WmCwKqPE — Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) July 22, 2021

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins is not very good. It's repetitive and devoid of energy, the character arcs are all over the place, and the G.I. Joe stuff feels completely superfluous. I liked the actors in the roles but they're way better than the movie itself. Full review tomorrow pic.twitter.com/MMPq2fZnji — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) July 22, 2021

The Rise of Cobra and Retaliation both opened at the top of the domestic box office before going on to earn at least $300 million each globally, but there’s no guarantees Snake Eyes will follow in that tradition. Space Jam: A New Legacy and Black Widow are still relatively fresh, and M. Night Shyamalan’s PG-13 thriller Old provides some stiff competition in terms of debutants, so if it fails to catch fire with audiences then it’s back to square one for G.I. Joe all over again.