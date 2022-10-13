Snyder-verse defenders, rejoice! Justice is finally being served on the big screen

One of the most expensive director’s cuts of all time will now be making its way into cinemas as Zack Snyder’s Justice League is confirmed for a cinematic berth.

After two years of exclusivity on HBO Max and a general belief the film would never be seen in cinemas, Kevin Smith will be behind the film’s first-ever time outside of a streaming service. Speaking on Fatman Beyond, Smith confirmed his plans to bring Justice League to New Jersey.

The director and comic writer will host the screening at his recently purchased Smodcastle Cinema as part of a Q&A screening series. Smith will bring Joe and Anthony Russo, Jason Reitman, and Zack Snyder to various screenings of their films, with Snyder all but confirmed to appear. Smith has earmarked the screening for some time in 2023.

“Zack Snyder is coming in the new year, and he was like, ‘I’ve never shown Justice League in a theater’, and I said ‘brother, bring it!'”

Although it’ll be a likely one-off screening, it gives renewed hope to fans of Snyder’s vision of bigger things coming. Given the release of The Flash in July 2023, it’s interesting this screening is happening. The Flash is set to be one of the few upcoming DC projects to reference Snyder’s plans for the series and will see Ben Affleck return as Batman.

The DC Universe’s future hinges heavily on the success of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Black Adam. After nearly a decade in development hell, the film is finally set to release on Oct. 21, with it not showing many greater links to the films which came before it.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is currently available to stream on HBO Max.