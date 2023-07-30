Have you ever had one of those friends whose ex puts them through the wringer during the divorce, but somehow, like, a couple of years later, he’s hanging out with her and her new fiance Kyle that nobody likes, and talking about how Kyle seems like a great guy and how this is best for the kids?

SnyderVerse fans might take forever to forgive Warner Bros. but ‘Blue Beetle’ confirms Zack Snyder already has.

Anyway, Zack Snyder seems pretty stoked about Blue Beetle.

That news again: Zack Snyder took to Twitter today to let fans know how pumped he is to take his kids to see Blue Beetle, the DC comic book adaptation currently projected to do lemonade stand numbers at the box office. It’s a twist that took many fans by surprise, given, you know, everything.

And by “everything,” we of course mean the contentious and inescapable goings-on in the SnyderVerse, the franchise of DC films spearheaded by Snyder from 2013 to 2021. The only game in town for live-action Batman, Superman, and Batman-v-Superman movies for nearly a decade, the film series was scuttled in a series of shady corporate decisions, beginning with Snyder’s ouster from Warner Bros. in 2017. His final project for the company, Justice League, wound up cut and recut into a Frankensteinian mess, until fan outrage prompted the studio to release Snyder’s original vision as a streaming offering in 2021.

Looking forward to taking my kids to see Blue Beetle. #RepresentationMatters #BlueBeetle pic.twitter.com/dJZxQxlWIO — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) July 30, 2023

But somehow, after all of that, the fan-favorite director is still out in these social media streets, propping up Blue Beetle because, to quote his hashtag, “#RepresentationMatters.”

Reactions to Snyder’s tweet spanned the spectrum from disappointment…

… to admiration…

Warner Bros never deserved you Zack. You’re a great guy for still showing love to the brand — Teej (@UsUnitedJustice) July 30, 2023

… to classic film Twitter snark.

Hey king, you have to put “#ad” at the end of the tweet so people know it’s advertisement 😄🙏🏿 — 𝗠𝗘𝗥𝗖Ʊ𝗥𝗬 (@theeSNYDERVERSE) July 30, 2023

For all the different takes, one thing is clear: Zack Snyder might have made his peace with Warner Bros., but his fans won’t stop fighting. Not until the 18-hour cut of Justice League where Superman kills Darkseid in a 180-minute slow-motion slap finally hits theaters.