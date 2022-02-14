Social media erupts as The Rock appears at the Super Bowl

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took to the field before the Super Bowl to hype up the big game, and social media had a field day in making memes out of it.

As the chief hype man for the game, The Rock did a fantastic job. Social media instantly went ablaze with reactions to the star’s speech just before the Bengals and Rams went to battle. Some with immaculate praise for seeing the mega movie star, others poking fun at him meandering around on the field of play moments before the game kicked off.



21 years ago The Rock introduced the first ever XFL game on NBC. Today, back on the same network, he owns the XFL and cuts the most electrifying promo in Super Bowl history. pic.twitter.com/OEd57EX1Ub — Damien Barling (@damienbarling) February 13, 2022

The Rock getting us all HYPED rn 😂 pic.twitter.com/JEUeuo3rlk — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 13, 2022

Ain’t no way tHe rock just on tHe field like tHis — ScHoolboy Q (@ScHoolboyQ) February 13, 2022

Ayo they just got the Rock on the field with the teams 😭 — Alex Caruso (@ACFresh21) February 13, 2022

An incredible opening. The Rock is a legend 😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/x4tpMYqYjN — SPORTbible (@sportbible) February 13, 2022

NBC didn’t even plan this. The Rock just grabbed the mic and told him he was — Joey (@JoeyMulinaro) February 13, 2022

What the hell the rock doing kick the damn ball offf 😂😂😂 — CARLOS HAHA DAVIS (@HaHaDavis) February 13, 2022

Loving this Super Bowl opening with The Rock #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/FwXYwIMG1I — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) February 13, 2022

Can The Rock play offensive line pls @Bengals — Kofie (@Kofie) February 13, 2022

Get The Rock off the damn field and play football. — Pete Prisco (@PriscoCBS) February 13, 2022

If the rock would’ve said “CAN YOU SMEEEEEEEELLLLL WHAT THE ROCK IS COOKIN” i woulda went crazy 🤣🤣 — Budda Baker (@buddabaker32) February 13, 2022

The Rock may continue to be the talk of the town tonight, with the potential for Johnson’s Black Adam to star in a TV spot trailer at some point throughout the event.