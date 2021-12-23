Alec Baldwin is once again in the hot seat following the sentencing of Kim Potter. The former Minnesota police officer had testified that she mistook her service weapon for her taser which resulted in the death of Daunte Wright during a traffic stop that turned into an arrest on April 11, 2021, according to CNN.

However, after she was found guilty of both first-degree manslaughter and second-degree manslaughter for the fatal shooting, many across Twitter became outraged that a police officer was facing up to 15 years in prison and/or a $30,000 fine while Baldwin still has not been prosecuted for the fatal shooting he was a part of while filming Rust.

While Baldwin claimed he didn’t even pull the trigger on the gun in a recent interview, many were skeptical of his explanation of the events. While it seems he is still being investigated over the tragedy, with authorities recently issuing a search warrant for Baldwin’s phone, it seems this isn’t enough for many Twitter users today who caused Baldwin’s name to trend after Potter’s guilty verdict.

Alec Baldwin and Kim Potter both thought they were using non lethal weapons when they pulled the trigger yet Potter is in jail for Christmas and Baldwin is celebrating in his New England mansion with his family and friends. — Brad (@Bradlcp380) December 23, 2021

Why was Kim Potter just found guilty in an accidental shooting yet Alec Baldwin hasn’t been charged for shooting dead his cinematographer?



🤔 — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) December 23, 2021

If Kim Potter was shooting a movie, there never would be any charges on her…It would be considered an accident….Just ask Alec Baldwin — Rooster (@Rooster_Crowing) December 23, 2021

It seems those angry at the situation believe that Potter, who also claimed that the fatal shooting was an accident in court, has received unfair treatment compared to Baldwin’s treatment for his involvement in the death of Halnya Hutchins on the set of Rust. In one of his first statements after the tragedy, Baldwin claimed that the event was an accident.

“There are incidental accidents on film sets from time to time. But nothing like this. This is a one in a trillion episode,” Baldwin said.

I don't get the two charges for Potter.. but I do get her conviction on something. It's a mistake she can't make, period. Having said that — I don't see a difference between this case and the Alec Baldwin case. Neither intended to kill — but both did, accidentally. Same? — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) December 23, 2021

Kim Potter was found guilty of 1st and 2nd degree manslaughter.



Alec Baldwin hasn't even been charged with committing a crime. — John D • (@RedWingGrips) December 23, 2021

Currently, Potter will be sentenced on February 18, 2022. Filming for Rust has been suspended indefinitely following the death of Halnya Hutchins.