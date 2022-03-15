Some Marvel fans aren’t happy that ‘Ms. Marvel’ got a trailer before ‘Thor: Love & Thunder’
The first trailer for Ms. Marvel has dropped, and though many comic book fans were excited to see it, some on social media were baffled by the fact that trailer for the Disney Plus series came out before the film trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder.
One fan clarified, they’re excited about Ms. Marvel starring Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, a New Jersey-raised girl who learns she has polymorphous powers. But the lack of a Thor trailer nevertheless reeks of a Marvel marketing stunt, in the same vein as what seemed like some very last minute trailers for Spider-Man: No Way Home in the run-up to its release.
Other comic book fanatics pointed out, a character like Thor doesn’t need as much marketing, since he is already the headliner for a well-established franchise in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Whereas the Ms. Marvel show represents the titular hero’s debut, so there’s more of a push to make the character known to people.
Another Twitter user pointed out that the Thor fourthquel doesn’t hit theaters until a month after Ms. Marvel’s Disney Plus debut, so it actually makes perfect sense that a trailer for the latter would precede the former.
It was one entertainment content creator’s assessment that although they would’ve loved to seen a Thor 4 trailer, too, it seems to make “business sense” for Disney to promote a fledgling franchise sooner in their growing cinematic universe.
Besides, there’s plenty to eat for Marvel fans this year regardless of which trailer drops when. Not only are the aforementioned Ms. Marvel and Thor 4 coming out this year, but Moonknight, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, She-Hulk, and more will be hitting the big and small screens.
Ms. Marvel comes to Disney Plus June 8 while Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters July 8.