The first trailer for Ms. Marvel has dropped, and though many comic book fans were excited to see it, some on social media were baffled by the fact that trailer for the Disney Plus series came out before the film trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder.

No because there's no way we got the ms marvel trailer BEFORE thor love and thunder pic.twitter.com/eK9ejczKsD — RUMI🦋|| LTWT!!!!! (@notnowrumi) March 15, 2022

marvel can drop the ms marvel trailer but not thor they just so damn unserious. — aniya (@elixirgeniuss) March 15, 2022

One fan clarified, they’re excited about Ms. Marvel starring Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, a New Jersey-raised girl who learns she has polymorphous powers. But the lack of a Thor trailer nevertheless reeks of a Marvel marketing stunt, in the same vein as what seemed like some very last minute trailers for Spider-Man: No Way Home in the run-up to its release.

Don't get me wrong, I'm excited for Ms. Marvel and the trailer looks freaking awesome, but goddammit release the Thor: Love and Thunder trailer! Putting off trailers is a stupid and annoying way of gaining hype. Guess since it worked for No Way Home it'll work for this. — HypEric9918 (@HypEric9918) March 15, 2022

Other comic book fanatics pointed out, a character like Thor doesn’t need as much marketing, since he is already the headliner for a well-established franchise in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Whereas the Ms. Marvel show represents the titular hero’s debut, so there’s more of a push to make the character known to people.

thor doesn't need as much early marketing because people already know him.., and delaying a thor trailer creates anticipation and buzz which will help it blow up.



ms marvel needs it bc she's not only a new character but she's coming out a month before thor. — kate bishop's pizza (@clairospizza) March 15, 2022

Another Twitter user pointed out that the Thor fourthquel doesn’t hit theaters until a month after Ms. Marvel’s Disney Plus debut, so it actually makes perfect sense that a trailer for the latter would precede the former.

Cause Thor doesn’t come out until July. We already have MK, MOM and now Ms. Marvel. Why the hell would they release a trailer for a movie that still has a bit to go — Jacob Hunt (@jacob_hunt45) March 15, 2022

It was one entertainment content creator’s assessment that although they would’ve loved to seen a Thor 4 trailer, too, it seems to make “business sense” for Disney to promote a fledgling franchise sooner in their growing cinematic universe.

ms. marvel has more to sell – thor’s a proven franchise. selfishly wanted love and thunder more for the content but what we got makes business sense — Liam Crowley (@LiamTCrowley) March 15, 2022

Besides, there’s plenty to eat for Marvel fans this year regardless of which trailer drops when. Not only are the aforementioned Ms. Marvel and Thor 4 coming out this year, but Moonknight, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, She-Hulk, and more will be hitting the big and small screens.

moonknight, dr strange, ms marvel, thor, black panther, she-hulk and guardians xmas special. MARVEL is GIVING this year and i am beyond excitement — roden vuong (@rodenv) March 15, 2022

marvel got so much about to come out between moonknight, doctor strange, thor, and ms. marvel — Toobie (@kuykendall_toby) March 15, 2022

Dr Strange multiverse of madness

Ms Marvel

Thor love and thunder

Armored Wars

Secret invasion



2022? Am I missing anything? — De La Sole (@toddecooks) March 15, 2022

Ms. Marvel comes to Disney Plus June 8 while Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters July 8.