Just ahead of the film’s March 25th release, Son Lux, David Byrne, and Mitski have released a new single from the soundtrack for Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s new quirk-filled sci-fi indie film Everything Everywhere All at Once. Son Lux is providing the original score for the film, a massive 49 track project featuring Byrne and Mitski as well as André Benjamin (aka André 3000), Randy Newman, and Moses Sumney.

The track, entitled “This is a Life,” is a wistful duet between Byrne and Mitski above the minimalist post-rock instrumentation of Son Lux. “Even though we knew from the moment Daniels asked us to score this film that it would push us in new and unexpected directions, we couldn’t have predicted how much we’d learn from the project,” Son Lux said in a statement as reported by Paste Magazine.



“What emerged was our most ambitious undertaking to date, over two years in the making, resulting in two hours of new music. It was an opportunity for us to play, to infuse humor into our work, and to experiment from and beyond our various musical backgrounds.”

Kwan and Scheinert, aka Daniels, are known for their groundbreaking DJ Snake promo video for “Turn Down For What” and their bizarre yet moving indie hit, Swiss Army Man, which perhaps you know as the Daniel Radcliffe farting corpse movie. They describe their latest effort as a multiversal fever dream that interweaves aspects of romance, science fiction, and action. The film stars Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis, Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, Jenny Slate, Harry Shum Jr., and James Hong.

“This is a Life” will mark Mitski’s second A24 soundtrack appearance. Her cover of Lily Chou Chou’s “Glide” was featured prominently in the company’s other 2022 sci-fi effort, After Yang, released earlier this month.

Everything Everywhere All at Once will be released theatrically by A24 on March 25. Son Lux’s monumental soundtrack will be released on April 8.