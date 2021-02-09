Sonic The Hedgehog Star Says The Sequel’s Script Is Awesome

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 is happening, we know that much.

Paramount Pictures confirmed several months back, based on the hugely successful first film, that further adventures for Sega’s blue-furred mascot are on the way to the big screen, with a tentative release in theaters set for spring next year. As the last 12 months have proven, of course, box office lineups are liable to change on a whim to account for the ongoing pandemic, though with any luck, restrictions will have long since been lifted by then.

Either way, with at least a year to go until the world’s fastest hedgehog dons his sneakers once more, it goes without saying that fans are eager to see where returning director Jeff Fowler intends to take audiences next.

Sonic’s homeworld of Mobius is certainly high on that list given how the original ended, but sadly, even the voice of Sonic himself isn’t quite sure about the specifics. Speaking to ComicBook.com in a recent interview, Ben Schwartz reveals that while he knows he’ll be returning to the recording booth for round two, so to speak, he’s yet to be contacted. “I know that the sequel’s happening, and they’re gonna start filming soon,” he says, while also explaining that the nature of his role means performances don’t exactly line up with other actors. “Because I’m the voice behind a speaker, I don’t know any exact dates or anything like that.”

Not quite the teaser moviegoers have been waiting for, then, though Schwartz does share that he’s already read the proposed script, describing it simply as “awesome” while also offering his own excitement.

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 is scheduled to arrive on March 22nd with Jim Carrey, Tika Sumpter and James Marsden all expected to reprise their roles alongside Schwartz. Stay tuned for further casting details, especially with regard to more of Sonic’s anthropomorphic friends.