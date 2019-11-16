Sonic The Hedgehog Creator Wants To See Original Design In An Alternate Cut

It’s safe to assume that many of us have been appeased now with the new design of Sonic the Hedgehog. Despite some fans still unhappy with how things are going though (and with Conan O’Brian trolling the hell out of them), most of us can breathe a sigh of relief as our childhoods remain intact in anticipation of the movie.

But we may not be out of the woods just yet, as original Sonic creator Yuji Naka shared a tweet recently where he seems to lament the disappearance of the original “creepy” design and says that he’d like to see an alternate cut of the film with it left intact. Say what?!

The tweet translates thusly:

A new design for the movie Sonic came out. However, it seems that the previous tweet has been erased. It is a pity that I wanted to watch the DVD with the previous design.

He’s not necessarily saying that he’d like the original design reinstated (what kind of monster would?), but he seems to be suggesting the possibility of it being retained for a home video release. Which could be interesting, but is unlikely to happen.

Having said that, some people still seem keen on the idea of keeping the original design as a DVD/Blu-ray bonus. Hey, we’re not here to judge. Have a look below though to see how people are reacting to Naka’s Tweet:

That would actually be a really nice bonus feature! Have a selection of scenes with the old design so we can compare to what we have now! — Face-Stuffed Sixto (Nate Simmons) (@6to_Cortes) November 13, 2019

Previous design could be a fun DVD extra — System (@System9509) November 12, 2019

To see what we would have gotten if we didnt fix it would be nice. So you can truly do a before and after — jonjo (@jonjoeeeeeeeeee) November 13, 2019

That aside, most of us are still trying to forget the blue horror that shook the internet several months back, and unless the film does extraordinarily well, we can’t imagine that an alternate cut is going to be on the cards.

What do you think, though? Would another cut of Sonic the Hedgehog with the mascot’s early incantation be worth a look, even for a laugh? Let us know in the comments section down below and be sure to share your thoughts on the new and updated design, too.