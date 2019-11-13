Sonic The Hedgehog Creator Still Isn’t Sold On The New Design

How successful will Sonic The Hedgehog be when it lands next year?

Sadly, we’re not in possession of a time machine, but at the very least, we predict the live-action debut of Sega’s mascot has an infinitely greater chance to impress audiences next year thanks to recent events. As if you hadn’t already heard, Paramount Pictures, keenly aware of the huge backlash that Sonic’s original design received from fans earlier this year, has spent the last several months fast-tracking a new visage for the so-called Fastest Thing Alive.

Following a number of premature leaks, yesterday marked the long-awaited official reveal of Sonic’s redesign. Having had a solid 24 hours to mull over the changes, the general reception to his new look has been overwhelmingly positive. Now sporting his iconic white gloves, less prominent teeth and drastically improved facial features, this iteration of the 90s icon is, quite simply, leagues above the lambasted original, but what does Sonic’s own creator think of the changes?

None other than Yuji Naka himself has weighed in on the topic over on Twitter, though his reaction might not be what you’d expect. As per translations provided by DualShockers, he said:

Sonic’s new design for the movie is out. However, it seems they’re making it as if the old design didn’t exist, as the movie official account’s old tweets were deleted. I wanted to see a special DVD version of the movie which used the old design. Too bad.

Besides revealing his desire to see the film featuring Sonic’s original design as a potential DVD extra, Naka continues to make note of a key change in the character’s aesthetics that remains in place.

The design is much more Sonic-like now that he’s wearing gloves. However, his eyes still aren’t joined together, as expected. I can’t help but feel weird about that one point. But I’m looking forward to the movie’s release.

An understandable hang-up, for sure, and it’s a change that will undoubtedly take longtime fans some getting used to. As far as compromises go, however, this is one that many, including yours truly, are willing to look past. Let’s just hope the same amount of passion for getting things right has gone into the film’s script.

Sonic The Hedgehog is scheduled to release in theatres on February 14th, 2020.