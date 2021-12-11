With the release of the trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 2, fans are dissecting every seemingly innocuous reference in the latest videogame adaptation sequel.

Eagle-eyed Redditors had already spotted a number of visual references to the classic Dreamcast title Sonic Adventure in the trailer.

Now, a fairly minor character from the first film is having his day in the sun as another Reddit user broke down his apparent epic character arc that seems to have taken place in-between the first Sonic the Hedgehog film in 2019 and its sequel, slated for release next year.

While Jim Carrey’s Dr. Robotnik touted a sarcastically bitter tone with his interactions with most people around him in the first film, he made a notably funny exception in one memorable scene. The exchange absolutely exemplifies the rule of improv comedy known as “yes and” — or more simply — an actor adding to a what another character says instead of subtracting from it, for humorous effect.

In the first film, Lee Majdoub’s Agent Stone is on surprise coffee duty for Robotnik. As Stone hands Robotnik the caffeinated beverage, he says, “I just thought you might want a latte with steamed Austrian goat milk!”

Far from giving his normally hot-blooded and negative response, Carrey’s Robotnik replies in a side-splitting reversal of expectations, “What do I look like, an imbecile? Of course I want a latte, I love the way you make them!”

Smash-cut to the 2021 Sonic the Hedgehog 2 trailer and we see that Stone has seemingly leveraged his exceptional coffee-making abilities to become a coffee shop barista. He’s seen in the sequel’s trailer in a brief moment screaming in celebration of Robotnik’s return, “He’s back!”

The hilariously subtle reference was spotted by Reddit user Desolation82 on the SonicTheHedgehog subreddit and you can check out the post for yourself right here.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 comes racing into theaters April 8, 2022.