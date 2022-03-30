‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’ post-credits scene leaks online

WARNING: The following article contains HUGE spoilers for Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

In a huge revelation, user TheGamingNewsGuy has posted a leaked video to ResetEra — an online gaming forum —rumored to contain the post-credits scene for Sonic the Hedgehog 2, set to release in theaters on April 8. Originally posted by @ZkullRed on Twitter, the 45 second clip introduces a game-changing character within the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise. Check out the video below, but be warned, there are major spoilers ahead for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (Sonic 3), the final chapter in the live-action Sonic the Hedgehog trilogy.

[SPOILERS Sonic Movie 2 Post Credit Scene @OfficialNized pic.twitter.com/PjICEuuQRE — RedZkull (@ZkullRed) March 30, 2022 @ZkullRed Via Twitter

In the supposedly authentic post-credits scene, military officials are searching a crash site located near a secret base, looking to find the body (or remains) of Dr. Robotnik, who — based on the dialogue exchange — endured a life-threatening crash that “no one could survive.” A female military agent informs the general that, during the process of wiping Dr. Robotnik’s files from the public database, they had discovered an undisclosed file dating back over 50 years. According to the agent, the file contains coordinates to a remote facility that someone was “trying very hard to hide,” and the scene cuts to what appears to be an incubator of some sort. Inside, Shadow the Hedgehog is strapped down, presumably for experimental purposes. The general — as a voiceover — says “Project Shadow,” confirming the imminent arrival of Sonic’s polar opposite.

From the post-credits scene, which looks convincing enough to be real, we can infer that Shadow the Hedgehog will be the main antagonist of Sonic 3. By this time, it is likely that Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles will have taken down Dr. Robotnik, and formed Team Sonic. Nine days remain until Sonic the Hedgehog 2 hits U.S. theaters, and already the Sonic universe is expanding more than any of us could ever have imagined.