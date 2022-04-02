‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ actor reveals favorite game character isn’t Sonic

The Sonic the Hedgehog movies have taken the moving mammal off of software screens and into cinemas. Now Ben Schwartz, the man who brings the rapid character to life, has revealed Sonic is not his favourite character.

There are so many different characters on the Sonic floor, and there’s also versions of Sonic that are pretty freakin’ cool. We can throw in a Metal Sonic in there; there’s all sorts that could be fun, like an Amy Rose. Or if one day we get to introduce Shadow or something like that. Oh, and I think that Christopher Walken should voice all of them. We just have a very unique VO thing. Bobcat Goldthwait from Police Academy should be there too. Oh! By the way. Big the Cat, my favorite character.

Schwartz made the comments about his upcoming work during an interview with The Digital FX published Thursday. Big the Cat first appeared in the Sonic franchise in 1998 and is a purple feline with a friendly attitude. Easy to like, though, Schwartz did make clear he has a deep love for the character he actually plays!

To me growing up, you know, me playing video games my whole life, but also being introduced to video games in the late ’80s, in the early ’90s, Sonic to me is one of the most iconic video game characters of all time. So, the idea that I get to voice this character that has had such an incredible lineage and such great VO actors along the path to here, it’s been amazing.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 opens in theaters in the United States Friday.