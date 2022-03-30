‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ movies won’t follow path of games

The second installment of the Sonic the Hedgehog films has had a strong critical start ahead of its April 8 release and, with signs pointing to more of the ever-moving mammal, director Jeff Fowler has said games will not be followed.

“It’s not going to be a linear progression of ‘oh, this was in Sonic the Hedgehog 2 so it’s going to be in the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 film.’ It’s going to be a little bit of a cherry picking, a little bit of a melting pot. There’s so much great, inspiring imagery to pull from the 30 years of games. So, if we didn’t get it in one film, there’s always the chance that we’ll revisit it somewhere else.”

Fowler made the creative choice known during an interview with IGN published yesterday. He also revealed that a future character is teased in Sonic the Hedgehog 2, but did not say who it would be, and that it is important not to go through work like this as a linear process, so that fans can keep guessing and be excited for what will ultimately come out later on.

“It’s also exciting for the fans to not know what’s going to come in where. Rather than just knowing we’re going down a checklist from A to B to C to D.”

The film currently has a 60 percent positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes.