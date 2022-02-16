‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ star reacts to the franchise’s rapid expansion

The second Sonic the Hedgehog movie hasn’t even been released yet, and people are buzzing about the third movie already in development — including Ben Schwartz, who plays Sonic in the movies, who took to Twitter yesterday to register his excitement about the new movie.

Schwartz, reacting to Paramount Plus’s tweet about the third movie in the Sonic franchise being in the works, went all-caps quote tweet to express his joy.

“WE ARE BUILDING A WHOLE UNIVERSE HERE PEOPLE!!!” said the Parks and Recreation, who delighted fans alongside James Marsden and Jim Carrey in the first movie. “HONORED TO BE A PART OF THE RIDE.”

Then, keying off the April 8 date Sonic fans are waiting for, he continued, “#SONICMOVIE2 COMING 4/8 AND THEN GET READY FOR #SONICMOVIE3!”

He then added, “THAT WAS THE FIRST TIME I’VE EVER USED THAT HASHTAG AND IT FELT GREAT.”

While his initial reaction was pure, it was only the first post he shared relating to Sonic. Schwartz could not contain himself, getting on the platform with the energy that Sonic reserves for ice cream treats.

“SORRY FOR ALL THE POSTS I’M JUST VERY EXCITED,” he enthused. “SEE YOU AT THE MOVIES!”

It didn’t stop there either. He also shared a photo of himself with Sonic the Hedgehog, a meeting that somehow didn’t cause a paradox.

It’s safe to say that Schwartz is ready to fully immerse himself into playing the role of the famous blue hedgehog once again.

Catch Schwartz as Sonic when Sonic the Hedgehog 2 hits theaters on April 8, 2022.