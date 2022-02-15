‘Sonic The Hedgehog’ to get third film and first live-action series

As if the hype for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 was not high enough, with the hotly anticipated introduction of Idris Elba’s Knuckles, fans can now celebrate the fact that Sega has confirmed that a third movie and a live-action series are now in the works.

The news comes to us from none other than the official Sonic the Hedgehog Twitter account, which shared a statement from SEGA Corporation CEO Haruki Satomi.

“We are delighted to announce that the third Sonic theatrical film and the first live action theatrical film and the first live action Sonic series for Paramount Plus are being actively developed. We’ve got a remarkable partnership with Paramount, and we are excited to continue expanding the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise with them. “2022 is shaping up to be a significant year for the franchise with the second film being released this April, as well as Sonic Frontiers, the highly anticipated video game title, coming this holiday. Sonic has been beloved by fans across the world for over 30 years and we look forward to continuing to bring memorable moments and experiences to them for many years to come.”

A special message about the future of the Sonic franchise from the CEO of SEGA CORPORATION, Haruki Satomi: pic.twitter.com/i3XX5YwsY3 — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) February 15, 2022

One of the most excited people on Twitter was Ben Schwartz, who voices the blue blur in the films. His reply was simply “AHHHHH!!!!” to which the Sonic Twitter account responded, “Hey that’s my line–wait.”

Hey that's my line–wait — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) February 15, 2022

The official Sonic the Hedgehog movie Twitter account got in on the fun, replying with a playful “Wait 👀.”

Schwartz responded to that with a dump-truck load of eye emojis.

👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀 — Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) February 15, 2022

A fan was quick to mock up a poster in a hilarious homage to Marvel for the forthcoming threequel, unofficially dubbing it “Sonic No Way Home.”

This is now considered Sonic No Way Home now.👀 pic.twitter.com/Eimm1KJSbo — Woody and Daffy Duck (Daniel) (@DaffyWoody) February 15, 2022

Even Geoff Keighley, who hosted The Game Awards where the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 trailer first premiered in December, expressed his love for the pavement-melting hedgehog.

LOVE FOR SONIC — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) February 15, 2022

We’ll have to see what a third film and spinoff show might have in store for the world of Sonic — perhaps a little love for Metal Sonic, Big the Cat, or Shadow the Hedgehog? In the meantime, we can catch the continued adventures of the speedster when Sonic the Hedgehog 2 comes screaming into theaters April 8.