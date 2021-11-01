Sony And Marvel Reportedly Clashing Over Next Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer

Here’s something mind-blowing. Now November’s arrived, we can officially say that Spider-Man: No Way Home is coming next month. The first trailer for the threequel raised the hype to stratospheric levels after teasing its Spider-Verse scope, with the comeback of Doctor Octopus and more confirmed. One thing it didn’t do, though, was feature any glimpse of either Tobey Maguire or Andrew Garfield, both believed to be suiting up again to ally with Tom Holland’s Peter Parker.

There’s been a lot of speculation, then, that the pair of former webheads will show up in the second trailer. But this is apparently causing some disagreements behind the scenes. Beyond the Trailer’s Grace Randolph has shared on Twitter that her intel says Sony wants to reveal Maguire and Garfield’s return in trailer 2 but Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige doesn’t. Randolph included a poll for fans to vote on who they agree with.

#SpiderManNoWayHome next trailer



Sony wants to show Tobey & Andrew

Feige doesn’t



What say you?#Marvel #MCU — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) November 1, 2021

At nearly 5000 votes cast, the current results of Randolph’s poll at the time of writing show that 60% of fans think Sony should “show ’em!” in the next trailer, while another 30% think that it’s too soon. This isn’t too surprising – it’s only natural that folks would want to see Maguire and Garfield back in action ASAP. But there is something to be said for delayed gratification.

It’s also not shocking that Feige would be against including them. Marvel’s trailers are traditionally very good at resisting the urge to blow all the movie’s big moments in the marketing. Sony, meanwhile, often shows too much in their trailers. It’s a fact that Sony is in charge of marketing the Spider-Man films, though, Marvel just makes them, so it remains to be seen whether they’ll listen to him on this one.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is scheduled to swing into theaters on December 17th. The second trailer is thought to be dropping pretty soon.