The movie on everyone’s mind continues to be Spider-Man: No Way Home. After its explosive debut in theaters and multiple surprise guest appearances, moviegoers went multiple times to see the movie over and over and have since been questioning when they’ll be able to watch the MCU heavyweight at home.

Most fans assumed the movie would go straight to streaming platforms, but apparently, that’s not the case. Sony announced previously, of course, that the newest Spider-Man movie would not be on Disney Plus (no surprises there), but only recently have we gotten a date and way for fans to watch the movie in their own homes.

This morning, Sony Pictures made their announcement for the release of No Way Home on digital and Blu-ray. March 22 is the day for digital viewers to grab the film for themselves, whereas Blu-ray watchers can get their hands on a physical copy on April 12th! For more information on the release and where it will be available, check Sony’s official site.

It will be interesting to see which streaming platforms Spider-Man: No Way Home ends up on, though considering precedent, the most likely answer is Netflix. For now, though, fans can look forward to purchasing the movie themselves either at the end of March or the beginning of April.