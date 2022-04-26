While no details about the movie were shared, Venom fans have finally received confirmation that a third film is in the works.

Venom fans can rejoice as Sony has teased the release of the third film in its Marvel characters franchise.

During a presentation at CinemaCon, Sony showed a sizzle reel of upcoming productions. During this reel, a logo for Venom 3 was shown, however, no footage was included nor any details about the movie.

Venom 3 follows on from Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which launched back in 2021. The movie was released in October and become one of the earliest pandemic-era hits. Furthermore, the character rounded out 2021 with an appearance in the global phenomenon Spider-Man: No Way Home.

At the conclusion of Let There Be Carnage, the character looked poised to transition into the Disney-run MCU, but with the latest Spider-Man movie the character seems to have returned — though the seeds were still planted for more crossover to come.

It isn’t clear what exactly Sony has planned for this third film but the most likely outcome is we see Tom Hardy reprise his role as Eddie Brock as a vehicle for the symbiote back in Sony’s main universe.

Sony has massive plans for their universe of Marvel characters. Recently the studio greenlit projects including Madame Webb and today’s newly announced El Muerto film to star Bad Bunny.

For now, fans will need to sit back and relax until details of Venom 3 are revealed in the coming months. Both of the previous films are available to stream or buy digitally and in stores.