Though Marvel fans are currently gearing up for the arrival of Spider-Man: No Way Home — which is essentially a live-action Spider-Verse movie — next month, don’t forget that a sequel to the 2018 hit animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is on its way, as well. Right now, the studio isn’t promoting it to keep the focus on the incoming threequel, but producer Amy Pascal has now offered an update on where things are at with the project.

In an interview with Fandango, Pascal promised that Into the Spider-Verse 2 is “going to be fantastic” and that Sony will “have something to show on that very soon.” Something fans want to know about the follow-up is if we can expect any crossover with the live-action movies. e.g. could Tom Holland and Hardy show up in animated form? Pascal was asked this, and she stressed that each of these continuities remains separate, although she notably didn’t rule out the possibility.

“Well, there’s the Marvel Universe, which is one container and then there’s the Spider-Verse movies, which are different and then there’s the other universe where the Sony characters are in,” Pascal stated. “We all are very respectful of each other and work together and make sure that we’re only being additive.”

It’s worth remembering that a couple of major live-action crossovers almost occurred in the first movie. At one stage, Jake Johnson’s Peter B. Parker was almost Tobey Maguire’s version, but this concept was nixed as it was believed audiences might get confused. Meanwhile, Holland himself has confirmed that he was supposed to have a cameo as his Spidey, but it ultimately got deleted.

Given that these crossovers came so close to happening the first time around, then, it feels highly plausible that something like them could become a reality in the sequel. Especially as audiences are so much more familiar with the concept of the multiverse at this point, certainly after No Way Home. Having said that, Pascal’s comments indicate Sony is slightly wary of muddying the waters too much, so it’s not guaranteed to happen.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 is scheduled to release on Oct. 7, 2022.