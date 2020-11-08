Sony Reportedly Wants Andrew Garfield’s Mary Jane In The Spider-Verse

We already know that three different versions of Spider-Man are likely going to be joining forces in an upcoming movie, but now it seems possible that there might be a trio of Mary Janes sharing the big screen at some point as well. Zendaya is set to return as MJ for the next installment of the franchise and could potentially be joined by Kirsten Dunst’s version of the character, who’s in a relationship with Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker.

Not only that, but according to our sources – the same ones who told us Taskmaster would be the villain in Black Widow and a She-Hulk show is coming to Disney Plus, both of which were correct – Sony also wants Andrew Garfield to have an MJ of his own to feature alongside the other two aforementioned actresses and the studio is reportedly interested in the idea of bringing in Shailene Woodley to portray the role. The 28-year-old was supposed to play the part in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, but unfortunately never got the chance to after her scenes were cut and while there was talk of her featuring in the third film, that project obviously didn’t end up happening.

The likelihood of her getting brought in, however, hinges on whether Garfield decides to come aboard. The actor has reportedly been hesitant to rejoin the series because of how Sony treated him the last time around. Execs are clearly hopeful that he’ll ultimately decide to return, though, and are apparently prepared to offer him not only a three movie deal, but also his own solo film and appearances in various TV shows to make it happen.

Whether those perks are enough to persuade the Academy Award nominee remains to be seen, but we’re hoping he signs on the dotted line, as his decision will most likely determine whether or not a third MJ is brought into the franchise as well. We’re told that she may not appear in Spider-Man 3, as there’s also that live-action Spider-Verse movie being cooked up, but from what we understand, Sony is interested in having her back alongside Garfield in a future project.

Spider-Man 3 is set to swing into theaters on December 17th, 2021.