Sony Reportedly Want Blade And Morbius To Face Off In The MCU

This week’s episode of Loki confirmed that vampires are officially now part of Marvel Cinematic Universe canon, but that won’t have come as a surprise to anyone tracking the franchise’s laundry list of upcoming projects, which includes Mahershala Ali’s Blade reboot.

We’re still an awfully long way away from the Daywalker returning to our screens, though, with the search now on for a director after Ali and Kevin Feige spent months ensuring they hired the ideal writer for the project, eventually settling on Watchmen scribe Stacy Osei-Kuffour, and production isn’t expected to begin until the middle of next year.

Blade And Spider-Man Battle Venom And Morbius In Epic MCU/Sony Fan Art 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

However, January 2022 nonetheless brings another bloodsucking comic book blockbuster to theaters, when Jared Leto and the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters’ Morbius finally arrives, having been shunted way back from its originally intended July 2020 release. The two vampiric favorites have plenty of history on the printed page, and tipster Mikey Sutton is now intimating that Sony are keen to bring their long-running rivalry into live-action.

Obviously, there’d be an awful lot of ifs and buts regarding a Blade and Morbius crossover, not least of all another arrangement being struck between the respective studios behind each solo project. Sony own the rights to the majority of characters associated with Spider-Man, which would explain why Michael Keaton’s Adrian Toomes can cameo in the Living Vampire’s upcoming debut and Spidey himself was spotted in background murals, but the rights to the former Eric Brooks are firmly in the hands of Feige and Marvel Studios. Should the two parties manage to come to an agreement, then, there’s massive potential in seeing the two creatures of the night throwing down in an epic superhero/vampire crossover for the ages.