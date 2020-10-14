Sony Reportedly Discussing A Spinoff For Jamie Foxx’s Electro

Fans were ecstatic earlier this month when it was revealed that Jamie Foxx is making a return to the Spider-Man franchise. Predictably, it now sounds like Sony’s quite eager to capitalize on the excitement of their audience, as according to FandomWire, the studio is reportedly discussing the viability of a potential spinoff for Electro after the release of Spider-Man 3.

Of course, this wouldn’t be the first time Sony has developed a film based on one of the web-head’s antagonists. Venom was a massive hit at the box office in 2018 and has now spawned a blockbuster series of its own. The same could easily happen if Foxx is awarded his own movie with the character audiences have come to love.

The Academy Award winner was last seen as Max Dillon in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 way back in 2014. Despite pulling in $709 million worldwide, the film was the lowest-grossing Spider-Man movie to date. As such, all plans for spinoffs and sequels were subsequently cancelled and it looked like that was the last time we’d ever see any of the villains introduced in it.

Tom Holland's Spider-Man Battles Electro In Electric Fan Art 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Thanks to the revitalization of the titular superhero by Marvel and the MCU’s plan for a live-action Spider-Verse, though, a lot of friendly faces from the past are expected to pop up in the next web-slinger movie. And given the public’s excited reaction to Foxx’s recurrence, it would definitely make a lot of financial sense for Sony to take advantage of some of this goodwill.

Whether the proposed spinoff will chronicle the villain’s early years of perhaps give him a whole new adventure after he gains his powers remains to be seen, but it’s highly likely that folks will line up at the theater either way. Tell us, though, do you have any interest in an Electro flick, or would you rather the evildoer stay contained to the Spidey movies? Sound off in the comments section and let us know what you think!