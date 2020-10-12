Sony Reportedly Trying To Lock In Tom Holland As Spider-Man For A Lot Of Movies

Though the five-year anniversary of Tom Holland’s casting as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man happened just a few months ago, Sony doesn’t seem to want to let the actor go at any point in the near future. And can you blame them?

In fact, according to insider Daniel Richtman, the studio is reportedly looking to reward his stellar work thus far as the beloved superhero with a brand new contract that’ll lock him in for a lot of new projects. The exact details of the deal are currently unclear, but we do know that it’ll include numerous future appearances for Peter Parker across various films – including solo movies and spinoffs – that’ll take us well into the performer’s young adulthood. It’s also safe to say that the extension will make the 24-year-old star very busy for years to come, as well as a whole lot richer.

“Sony wants Holland locked for a lot of Spidey related films like spinoffs and solo films,” says Richtman.

Tom Holland And Jamie Foxx Face Off In Spider-Man 3 Fan Art 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Of course, this doesn’t mean that Tom Holland will stick around forever in the MCU, as we already know that the plan is to eventually have Miles Morales be the franchise’s main Spider-Man – which is something Richtman also reported on last year – but it does at least mean that we won’t be saying goodbye to Peter for a while yet. Which makes sense, given all that’s about to happen in Spider-Man 3 and some of the other plans we’ve been hearing about that Marvel have for the web-slinger.

Tell us, though, are you excited to see Tom Holland as New York City’s friendly neighborhood savior for the next several years, or would you rather Miles anchor the franchise sooner rather than later? Sound off in the comments section down below and let us know what you think!