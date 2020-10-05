Sony Reportedly Wants To Bring Back Kirsten Dunst For Future Spider-Man Movie

Spider-Man 3 is set to bring back a lot of familiar faces. It’s already been confirmed that the majority of the Homecoming and Far From Home cast will be returning for the next flick, potentially along with several other big names from the two previous web-slinging cinematic universes. In fact, the proposed reunion could even introduce the Spider-Verse into the MCU for the first time.

We already know that Jamie Foxx will be reprising his role as Electro in the upcoming film and might be joined by former Peter Parker actors Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire. As if that isn’t enough, Sony also wants to reintroduce audiences to Dane DeHaan’s Harry Osborn.

Though there’s currently no word if he and/or James Franco will indeed come back to play their respective iterations of the infamous supervillain, we now know that at least one other Mary Jane Watson might get to join the current version of the character on screen. And that’s because according to insider Daniel Richtman, Sony is reportedly looking to reach out to Kirsten Dunst to see if she has any interest in returning to the franchise that put her on the map.

The 38-year-old wowed audiences with her portrayal of the titular superhero’s love interest across three films back in the early 2000s. Since then, Academy Award winner Emma Stone and Emmy Award winner Zendaya have both gotten the chance to anchor the part across multiple films, but no doubt fans would love to see Dunst back in the role.

It’s unknown as of right now if Stone will be offered the opportunity to reprise the part as well or if Dunst even has any interest in returning – and if she does, which movie it’d be in – but again, Sony would like to have her on board and if you ask us, we say the more Mary Janes, the better!

Spider-Man 3 is set to begin production this fall.