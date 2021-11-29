Sony is already thinking about the next slew of Spider-Man movies now that Spider-Man: No Way Home is about to swing into theaters.

Marvel producer Amy Pascal said that Sony (who owns rights to Spider-Man and has a deal with Disney) is mapping out “the next three” movies with Tom Holland.

“This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel – [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie,” Pascal said. “We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel. We’re thinking of this as three films, and now we’re going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies.”

Pascal has been involved with Spider-Man since the Tobey Maguire days, but she was also instrumental in bringing about the Sony/Marvel collaboration that brought the character in the Marvel Extended Universe.

The new movie, Pascal said, is huge and intimate at the same time.

“Oh. Oh, the movie is… so ambitious and the movie has everything that people have come to expect from a Spider-Man movie. All the spectacle, all the heart, but at the same time, as expansive as it is, it’s always a very intimate story that is about Peter Parker… and his heart.”

Also the movie doesn’t neccesarily wrap a bow around Spider-Man movies over the years, but it does offer a conclusion on this particular Spider-Man’s journey through the last three movies.

” … It’s the culmination of the Homecoming trilogy, of the story of Tom Holland becoming the Spider-Man that we’ve all been waiting for him to be. It certainly tells that story and it does… and as you know from seeing the trailers, it does bring some of the characters from the early movies together.”

Another big part of the hype of Spider-Man: No Way Home are the rumors about who will or won’t appear in the movie. We already know a number of villains are coming back from previous films, but rampant rumors that Maguire or Andrew Garfield will reprise their own takes on the character just won’t go away. Pascal said it’s been hard to keep things under wraps.

“Yes, we’ve been… we don’t want to spoil things for people, you know? That’s one of the problems with movies is that people know everything before they walk into the theater. So we’ve been trying to make sure people get the full theatrical experience when they go to the movie. And yeah, you try to never confirm anything in any movie, but this one is a big one.”

While Pascal confirms more movies are on the way, there are no official plans to do so. Right now, she just wants everyone to enjoy the latest film out in theaters on Dec. 12.

Which characters would you like to see back in the Spider-Verse for another round? Tell us in the comments.