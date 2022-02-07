New movies featuring The Smurfs are a go, thanks to a new deal between Nickelodeon and Paramount Animation and rights holders of the Belgian property. A writer from South Park is taking the creative lead on the musical project.

As reported earlier today by Deadline Hollywood, Pam Brady will write the first movie in the multi-film deal. It is set for release in 2024 and will be Nickelodeon Animation’s second computer-animated theatrical release. Earlier, PAW Patrol: The Movie made more than $140 million, and a sequel to the 2021 production is set to debut near the end of 2023.

Creator Pierre “Peyo” Culliford is not alive to comment on the plans, but his daughter Véronique is and said in a statement cited by Deadline Hollywood she was unwavering in her belief he would have been deeply delighted.

“I have no doubt my father, creator of these marvelous world-famous characters, would also be delighted with this continuation of his work,” her comments on the deal read. “I look forward to seeing audiences together in the near future to enjoy this. I am truly excited with this wonderful partnership with the talented and dynamic teams.”

Two movies that were a hybrid of live-action and animation came out with the characters in 2011 and 2013 previously. Critical reception wasn’t so hot, but they made enough money at the box office to be seen as financial successes.