‘Spider-Man 4’ producer teases where the hero is at in the upcoming sequel

We all want to know what’s going to happen next in the MCU, and now we have been given a little insight into what’s coming up for everyone’s favorite street-level hero, Spider-Man.

Spider-Man is one of the many MCU characters to receive a trilogy inside the MCU, but the story isn’t over. The web-slinger will be back for a fourth film in the coming years, and now we have a peek at what it might be about.

During an interview with Deadline, Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal shared a little about what the current story will be for Spider-Man 4.

We have to deal with the fact that he decided he was going to give up being Peter Parker and he was gonna focus on being Spider-Man because being Peter Parker was too hard. So that’s what the movie is about.”

There you have it, that’s the first brief synopsis of Spider-Man 4, and there’s not a lot to take away from it other than quite literally what was said. The fact that there was no mention of the multiverse will be great news for many fans, but it doesn’t mean it won’t be playing a factor, unfortunately. Perhaps this is finally the street-level Spider-Man movie we all want to see?

By the sounds of it, the story will pick up in the same spot we left Peter Parker after Spider-Man: No Way Home, where he sacrificed his friendships and relationships to save the multiverse. This left Parker alone in New York and wearing a more comic-book accurate Spider-suit.

Of course, Spider-Man 4 is still in the pre-production phase, so there’s every chance that the story could change between now and when it finally gets to filming. Expect details about the movie to start surfacing in the coming months. Right now, all we know is that it will be directed by Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton and that Tom Holland will be returning for his fourth solo film inside the MCU.

Alongside his appearance in Spider-Man 4, reports claim that Holland will show up in the upcoming Avengers movies, which isn’t unexpected. Being without a doubt one of the biggest stars in the MCU currently, it would be a huge missed opportunity not to bring the web-slinger back for the big team-up. Spider-Man 4 will be released on July 24, 2026, which means it is the next movie coming to theaters after Avengers: Doomsday. How the two films will be connected is anybody’s guess right now.

Fans should sit tight and wait for more information before speculating too much about what’s going down. 2026 is still a long time away, so we’ll most likely have a lot more information to go off of well before then. However, we’d suggest practicing skepticism for anything you see shared outside of official Marvel sources, as there have already been several questionable “leaks” floating around online.

If you need a refresher on where Spider-Man is in the story now, then you can binge through all the MCU movies on Prime Video right now.

