‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ star says sequel is insane

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was a surprise hit in 2018, ultimately ended up with an Oscar for Best Animated Feature, and now its star Shameik Moore is saying the two-part Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse sequel is wild.

Across The Spiderverse is INSANE 🙌🏾 — Shameik Moore (@shameikmoore) March 11, 2022

Moore, who played Miles Morales in the first film, tweeted the above yesterday. A number of trolls questioned how he would know, other fans of the film franchise expressed their excitement, while one Twitter user said Moore did the character — who first appeared in 2011 and was created by writer Brian Michael Bendis and artist Sara Pichelli —perfectly.

Moore has not teased any more about the project, as of this story being filed. The first half of the two-part Spidey sequel will be coming October 2022, before the second next year. Similar to the first film, a number of unique versions of Spider-Man will be included; one already promised to fans is Takuya Yamashiro, from the 1978 Spider-Man series made for television in Japan. He had his own giant mech which he used to battle giant monsters, and even received a theatrical film in the Japanese market. As well, Oscar Isaac’s Miguel O’Hara/Spider-Man 2099 will be featured after being teased in the last movie, and Issa Rae will be playing Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman, a character originally not tied to Spider-Man at all in the comics.