As the sequel to one of the best superhero flicks in recent memory, there’s a lot riding on the success of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, but the way its crew keeps going on and on about the movie’s innumerable cameos makes us worried that this might be the only thing the movie has going for it.

Across the Spider-Verse is once again tearing down the barriers that divide the Marvel multiverse, whereupon countless versions of Peter Parker, Miles Morales, Gwen Stacy, and any version of Spider-People imaginable will be able to come together and interact.

The film’s trailers have already underlined some of these cameos, but according to what director Kemp Powers has recently told Total Film magazine, there are some appearances that even the actors don’t know about.

“Not even the actors know! Everyone is sworn to secrecy, and they record alone, so most of them are discovering with the public who is in the film they’ve been making. Their reactions have been pretty hilarious.”

The directors also reveal that one of these cameos will be Scarlet Spider, though mum’s the word when it comes to who voices him. Powers further teases that his favorite cameo will “blow your eyeballs out the backside of your head,” and we can’t begin to guess who that might be.

Across the Spider-Verse‘s marketing machine has yet to reveal any compelling details about the movie’s plot, which, added to their unrelenting focus on the cameos, might come off as a little disconcerting to fans. Don’t get me wrong; Across the Spider-Verse is still one of the most exciting superhero flicks on the horizon, if not the most exciting, but will the movie bring something new to the fore or simply rely on the original’s success to deliver it from failure?

Either way, you should mark your calendars for now because the movie is releasing in a little more than a month on June 2.