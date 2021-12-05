‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ synopsis tease a new team of Spideys

One of the best things about Sony’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse were the unexpected appearances of many deep cuts from the character’s extensive and illustrious comic book history, whether it was Nicolas Cage’s Noir playing a major supporting role, or a brief cameo from Jon Mulaney’s Spider-Ham.

Now that we’ve gotten our first look at sequel Across the Spider-Verse, we can safely assume that the ante is set to be upped significantly. The footage teased a much more substantial part in the story for Oscar Isaac’s Spider-Man 2099, and you can bet that there are plenty more web-slingers across the multiverse being kept under wraps.

Sony have now released an official synopsis for the first half of the two-part epic, and as you can see below, the studio are promising a brand new team of Spider-People will be lending an assist to Shameik Moore’s Miles Morales and Hailee Steinfeld’s Gwen Stacy.

“Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse saga, an epic adventure that will transport Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man across the Multiverse to join forces with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-People to face off with a villain more powerful than anything they have ever encountered.”

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse isn’t coming to theaters until October 2022, and now that the first details surrounding the project are out there in the open for the world to drink in, the wait is going to become increasingly excruciating. The first installment is one of the best superhero movies ever made, so the creative team face a tall order trying to leap over the very high bar they’ve set themselves.