Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse might dazzle you with the sheer craziness of the multiverse and all the Peter Parkers it has tucked away ready to spring on cinemagoers, but according to the sequel’s producer, this outing is at its heart about Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy’s romantic bond.

The pair got to save the world in Into the Spider-Verse, but that excruciatingly obvious chemistry bordering on a full-blown romance never saw the light of day by the end of the flick. In classic teenage fashion, the two even decided to remain friends, but as we’ve seen in Across the Spider-Verse trailers, Gwen and Miles are destined to find each other again and share in another insane adventure across the multiverse.

Except, it looks like they will acknowledge their feelings toward each other this time around, and explore what it means to live through a long-distance relationship that literally separates them across alternate dimensions.

As the movie’s producer Amy Pascal tells Empire in its new Across the Spider-Verse exclusive issue, the movie is essentially “a love story between Miles and Gwen.”

But as you’re probably guessing, they’re not going to have an easy time of it. When Miles meets Gwen again, she’s been hanging out with Spider-Punk in New London, so the sequel will incorporate something of a love triangle between the three.

“There’s jealousy there,” director Kemp Powers explains. “When Miles meets Gwen again, she’s not wearing her ballet shoes; she’s wearing Converse Chuck Taylors, which Spider-Punk gave her. Miles starts wondering, ‘How close are these two?'”

We even read that sentence in Shameik Moore’s iconic voice, which means Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse can’t arrive soon enough. The movie is slated to reintroduce fans to these beloved webheads when it premieres in theaters on June 2.