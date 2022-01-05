Spider-Man concept artist releases incredible symbiote suit art

This article contains spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home

Spider-Man concept artist Thomas du Crest has given fans a glimpse into something spidey-themed he has been working on. Since releasing some new creations to the public (below), fans have gone wild at the possible glimpse of what Tom Holland’s Spider-Man could look like when the symbiote latches on.

In the first post-credit scene of No Way Home, viewers were shocked to see Venom arrive and leave so quickly, but what they spotted soon after was a fraction of the symbiote left behind. As it slithered across the bench, the screens quickly turned black, and fans were left wondering if Peter Parker will find himself with some extra powers when the sequel to No Way Home eventually rolls around.

The images uploaded give fans an up-close look at the possible suit that Peter will have and how the symbiote will augment his abilities and features. Check it out for yourselves below.

Since uploading the images, du Crest’s works have swiftly become popular among fans, some excitable ones even exclaiming that they hope these are the final look for what could be the potential suit idea of the next film. However, fans will have to wait a while until they hear anything else about Spider-Man’s next installment, as the Homecoming trilogy has only just been released and any sequel details will be few and far between.

Yet, that still hasn’t stopped fans from getting hyped over symbiote Spider-Man.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently in theaters worldwide.