Spider-Man disrupts cricket match in Australia to fight bad guys

Has Spider-Man crashed down to Earth from another multiverse? That’s what some cricket fans probably thought when the webslinger, decked out in his Spider-Man: No Way Home costume, crashed the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia, during a Big Bash League match overnight.

First ball coming right up, courtesy of your friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man! 🍕



Watch the action LIVE on 7, Fox and Kayo! #BBL11 pic.twitter.com/w2resGufaz — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 7, 2021

The chaos all went down during a match between the Melbourne and Adelaide teams as a promotional stunt for the upcoming film, the Hindi News site Aaj Tak reports.

It shouldn’t be a surprise that the movie studio would pluck down the cash for such a promotion since the very arena the stunt took place in is also named after Marvel. In addition, the Marvel Stadium official Twitter account, along with Big Bash League’s Twitter, made posts about the event.

Spiderman to the rescue! pic.twitter.com/0WP0t66EZs — Marvel Stadium (@marvelstadiumau) December 7, 2021

There was even a moment of peace among rivals as members of the competing cricket teams posed for a picture with the webslinger for the Big Bash League’s official Instagram page with the caption: “Three of the most beloved superheroes on the planet 😍.”

Aside from Spider-Man’s compelling entrance, repelling down from the rafters of the stadium as if he really did boast Peter Parker’s secret web formula from which to dangle, the fictional superhero also sported some pretty impressive acrobatics on the ground level, dispatching a couple of spin-kicks to a would-be baddie for the pleasure of fans.

In case you’re not already aware, the Tom Holland-helmed threequel will see Peter Parker facing off with a multitude of enemies past and present when a tear in the fabric of spacetime from a botched spell essentially dumps a bunch of alternative-dimension bad guys onto his home turf. Returning for the film are Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock, and Jamie Foxx’s Electro, among others.

Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters on Dec. 16 in Australia and Dec. 17 in the United States.