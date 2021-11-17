Spider-Man Fans Are Convinced Tobey Maguire & Andrew Garfield Were Edited Out Of Scene In No Way Home Trailer

Spider-Man: No Way Home just dropped its latest trailer and there was plenty for fans to get excited about with new details for its plot and some of the characters reprising their roles during the film.

One major thing that the trailer lacked for appearances from former Spider-Men Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield which were rumored to be shown off in this trailer. The actors haven’t officially been confirmed for the film but there has been plenty of rumors claiming they will appear and some fans believe that at least one of them did appear in the trailer — at least before being edited out.

Marvel fans have been going over the new footage trying to get a glimpse of hidden information within its clips. According to some fans, a character that could be either of the two not yet revealed Spider-Men has been edited out of a fight scene later in the trailer.

i’m crying bro marvel didn’t even try cover it up Lizard got punched by an invisible dude 😭 pic.twitter.com/SNb5tM11tU — Harry 🤨 (@harrynotaverage) November 17, 2021

In the footage, you can see that as the Sinister Six villains begin to take on Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, Lizard’s neck mysteriously snaps back like he has been hit with a shot. For many fans, this is an indication that a character has been edited out of the clip. Another factor that adds up with this theory is the positioning of the villains and the fact that two of them are facing away from Holland’s Spider-Man.

Did they cut out Toby and Andrew from the trailer👀#SpiderManNoWayHome #SpiderMan pic.twitter.com/2dsF7zxdcn — Spider-Man NWH // News & Leaks (@SpiderManNWH_) November 17, 2021

It is most definitely possible some editing has gone on here as Marvel is known to edit out characters from their trailers in the past. While this is compelling footage to add to the theory of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield appearing, we likely won’t have official confirmation until the movie hits theatres next month.